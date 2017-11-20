Possible Standoff Ensues At Fumigated Building In South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A report that burglary suspects were inside a fumigated residence in the Vermont Harbor neighborhood of South Los Angeles Monday morning turned into a possible standoff.
According to Los Angeles police, at 7:25 a.m. officers were dispatched to a report of a burglary in the 4000 block of South Vermont Avenue.
A Los Angeles Fire Department hazmat team was then called to the scene because the residence in question was covered in a fumigation tent. Just before 10 a.m., the fire department confirmed it was providing support to police for a standoff that was underway with a possibly barricaded suspect.
The circumstances of the incident were still unclear. Police could not confirm if someone was actually inside the residence.
Stay with CBS2 for the latest on this developing story.