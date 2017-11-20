Officer Hurt Chasing Suspect Wanted For Sexual Assault In Hollywood Starbucks

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An officer was injured Monday night after chasing a sexual assault suspect in Hollywood.
Police were going door-to-door looking for a suspect wanted in the sexual assault of two women at a Starbucks near El Centro and DeLongpre Avenue.
Investigators say the suspect ran when they arrived to the scene and was found hiding in bushes near a building.
The officer is believed to have suffered a leg injury either during the chase or during a confrontation with the suspect.
The victims were speaking to police at the time of this report.
An investigation is ongoing.