Videos Show Gunman With Prosthesis, Man In Wheelchair Team Robbing Pharmacies

WHITTIER (CBSLA) — On security video a man wheels another man into a Whittier pharmacy asks to look at new wheelchairs but surprised the pharmacist when he popped out of the chair with a demand.
“Presented a gun and put it to my head and put the girls on the ground and said to show him where the narcotics were,” the pharmacist said.
Shocked and scared employees are seen on camera face down on the ground behind the cash register last month while a third man filled a huge bag with drugs.
“As a health care professional it’s troubling because we are here to save lives and make people well but to have that on the street is really concerning.”
What’s also troubling is this group is suspected of two other pharmacy hold-ups in LA.
Video shows a man order an employee to the ground during another robbery but there’s something unique about his hand says the LAPD.
“He has a prosthetic hand or deformed type of hand. And it’s kind of odd so we’re wondering if anyone recognizes him,” an LAPD investigator said.
During a third robbery, a guy hopped the counter to get to the prescriptions, police say a driver waited for his friends in a charcoal grey BMW with a sunroof and then all of them drove off.
“We’ve added more security measures to make sure this doesn’t happen again and make our patients safer that’s really the ultimate goal,” the pharmacist said.