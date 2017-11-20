Nick Nolte Getting Star On Walk Of Fame Monday

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring Oscar and Emmy-nominated actor Nick Nolte will be unveiled Monday.

Gavin O’Connor, who directed Nolte in his Oscar-nominated performance in the 2011 coming-of-age mixed martial arts drama “Warrior,” will join Nolte in speaking at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony in front of the Hollywood Pacific Theatre at 6433 Hollywood Blvd., between Cahuenga Boulevard and Wilcox Avenue.

The star is the 2,623rd since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars. The ceremony will be streamed live on http://www.walkoffame.com.

Nolte first gained fame for his starring role in the 1976 ABC miniseries “Rich Man, Poor Man,” which brought him an Emmy nomination for outstanding lead actor in a limited series.

Nolte has two best actor Oscar nominations. The first came in 1992 for his portrayal of a teacher and football coach from South Carolina asked by his mother to travel to New York to help his twin sister’s psychiatrist (Barbra Streisand) after his sister’s (Melinda Dillon) latest suicide attempt in “The Prince of Tides.”

The second was in 1999 for his role as a small-town New Hampshire police officer in “Affliction.”

Nolte now stars in the Epix comedy “Graves” as a former two-term president hoping to end the wrongs of his administration 25 years after leaving the White House.

Nolte was born on Feb. 8, 1941 in Omaha, Nebraska. He moved to Southern California after graduating from high school, playing football at Pasadena City College.

In a 2015 interview with Parade, Nolte said he became interested in acting when a friend took him along as he was preparing to audition for a role on the ABC prime-time soap opera “Peyton Place.”

“His teacher said, `Nobody can just come and watch. You had to participate. You’re going to have to read,”‘ Nolte told Dotson Rader. “I did. Afterward he told me, `You don’t know it, but you’re an actor.’ I heeded that.”

Nolte began his acting career at the Pasadena Playhouse, then studied briefly with Bryan O’Byrne at the Stella Adler Conservatory of Acting in Hollywood. He then spent several years performing in regional theaters.

Nolte’s first starring film role came in 1977 as a scuba diver whose discovery of artifacts from a sunken ship sets off a series of events in “The Deep.” His other memorable films include “Who’ll Stop The Rain,” “North Dallas Forty,” “Heart Beat,” “Cannery Row,” “Down and Out in Beverly Hills” and “48 Hours.”

