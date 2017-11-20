‘There Isn’t Closure:’ Grandson Of Manson Victim Speaks Out After Murderous Cult Leader’s Death

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Charles Manson’s death ends another chapter in his evil legacy.

But for many, the 83-year-old’s passing does little to heal old wounds.

KCAL9’s Tom Wait spoke with the grandson of one of Manson’s victims, Tony LaMontagne, the grandson of Leno LaBianca. He and his wife were murdered by Manson’s followers.

LaMontagne learned of Manson’s death when a prison official called him.

“My initial reaction was somewhat indifferent, as a matter of fact,” he said. “You would think there would be some sort of … closure now but there really isn’t. We are glad that nature took its course and did what the state of California should have done.”

LaMontagne says any time Manson or his followers make news it reopens wounds that never heal.

“It’s like putting a Band-Aid on the cut that just about heals and you rip it off and it tears it open again,” he said, explaining he’s been trying to process the savage murder since he was a young boy.

“From a 10-year-old’s perspective, you lay in bed at night running through: ‘What was it like? What happened? What was going through my grandfather’s mind?'”

LaMontagne says true justice for him means the rest of Manson’s followers, like Leslie Van Houten, who was recommended for parole, also die in prison.

“This is an ongoing thing,” LaMontagne said. “He’s gone but they are still three people that went into our home that murdered my grandfather and his wife that are still in prison that the State of California is strongly considering paroling.”