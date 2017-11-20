How to Get Involved in Your Local Community Today

There’s no better time than the present to show gratitude for those around you, demonstrate kindness and give back to your community. If getting involved locally is something you’ve been interested in, but are not sure how to start, we’ve outlined five simple ways you can make a difference. It’s time to get involved!
- CALL your local schools, libraries and community centers and ask how you can help. It’s an easy way to begin your neighborhood involvement and meet other volunteers.
- VOLUNTEER your time at soup kitchens, food banks, charities. The holidays are an especially busy time for these centers, so any extra help is greatly appreciated.
- DONATE gently used clothes, cleaning supplies and canned goods, such as Dole Packaged Foods’ Canned Fruit, to local charities.
- ORGANIZE your own volunteer event and rally members of the community to come together for a great cause, such as a food drive for families who are food insecure.
- OFFER to help neighbors with routine tasks. Even something as small as assisting with a large load of groceries can brighten someone’s day.
For many years, Dole has focused its efforts to support underserved communities that are in need of food – something we all should rightfully have access to. Through Dole’s partnership with Feeding America the company donates 1 million pounds of food each year to support families in need, in addition to cash donations.
Share how you chose to get involved with your community and learn more about Dole’s commitment to initiatives that support the food insecure by visiting https://www.facebook.com/DoleSunshine.