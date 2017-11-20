CBS News Suspends Charlie Rose In Response To Sexual Harassment Allegations

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — CBS News has suspended Charlie Rose following The Washington Post’s report of eight women who accused the veteran newsman of multiple unwanted sexual advances and inappropriate behavior.
PBS also says it is immediately halting distribution of Rose’s interview program in response to allegations made by the women, three of whom spoke on the record in the deeply-reported story, accused Rose of groping them, walking naked in front of them and relating an erotic dream.
Rose told the Post that he was “deeply embarrassed” and apologized for his behavior: “I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate. I always felt I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken.”
Rose’s PBS show features his in-depth interviews with newsmakers. The 75-year-old journalist is one of three hosts of “CBS This Morning” and is also a contributor to “60 Minutes.”
