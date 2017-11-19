Best Events & Activities This Week In Los Angeles – November 20

(Credit: Mission Inn)

With Thanksgiving Thursday, tree lightings, ice skating opening, and festivities abound, this week is the official kick-off of the holiday season. There’s also lots of great musical and stage performances to keep you busy all week long.

Monday, November 20, 2017

Downtown Santa Monica is extra cool now that Ice at Santa Monica is back, taking over an 8,000 square foot corner and transforming it into an urban ice skating rink. The rink is open seven days a week through January 15.

California-based LCD Soundsystem continues their five night residency at the Hollywood Palladium, celebrating the recent release of their latest studio album. They’ll bring their electric pop rock sound for just two more nights.

On the heels of her recent L.A. performance, the Grammy Museum downtown has just opened a special display celebrating some of the most iconic fashion moments of Grammy-nominated artist Katy Perry’s career. Katy Perry Frock & Roll: Transforming Music and Fashion features some of the most fabulous costumes and wardrobe pieces from her various performances, on display through next Spring.

Tuesday, November 21, 2017

Ten time Tony Award nominated musical “Something Rotten!” hits downtown L.A.’s Ahmanson Theatre stage tonight, featuring three principal cast members direct from Broadway. The new musical comedy tells the story of two playwright brothers who set out to create the world’s very first musical, and runs through December 31.

West Hollywood’s vegan eatery Gracias Madre is teaming up with Guelaguetza to celebrate the Day of Thanks with a completely vegan Mexican-inspired Thanksgiving meal for the Gracias Por Oaxaca Thanksgiving Fundraiser. All proceeds will go toward earthquake relief in Oaxaca .

Scottish post-rock band Mogwai, known for their dynamic instrumental playing, is bringing their unique sound to The Belasco Theatre downtown. Expect songs from their latest record “Every Country’s Star,” as well the rest of their eclectic music catalogue.

Wednesday, November 22, 2017

Disney Pixar’s new film “COCO” is now playing, and Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre is the only place where you’ll get to see not only an all-new featurette of “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure,” including a visit from Olaf himself, but also a dazzling Curtain Show of lights, imagery, and music. Through November 26, guests will also be greeted and treated with performances by the Mariachi Divas and Ballet Folklorico Los Angeles.

Take a stroll through Descanso Gardens’ Enchanted: Forest of Lights, where an interactive, unique lighting experience awaits visitors along a one-mile walk through some of the most popular areas of the gardens. Located in La Canada Flintridge, the event runs every evening except holidays.

Thursday, November 23, 2017

Don your best turkey, pilgrim, or pie costume and join in the 5th annual Turkey Trot Los Angeles, where Angelinos ages two and up can burn some calories before the big feast with a 5K or 10K Run/Walk, or half-mile Widdle Wobble. Participants will start and finish in front of downtown’s City Hall, raising money for those in need through The Midnight Mission.

It always feels good to do good, and Thanksgiving is a great time to help those less fortunate. Volunteer your time to the Westside Thanksgiving Community Dinner & Celebration at the West L.A. Civic Center by helping to feed thousands of your fellow citizens during various shifts throughout the day.

Friday, November 24, 2017

Fridays are your chance to not only see the hilarious new musical “Spamilton” (playing through January 7 at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City), but also belt out a few bars during some post-show karaoke held at the theatre. It’s free for ticket holders, and snacks and a cash bar will be available.

Located just outside L.A., Riverside’s Mission Inn Hotel & Spa is once again lighting up the holidays with the nation’s largest and most impressive holiday light show. Festival of Lights’ Switch On ceremony tonight illuminates the property with 5 million lights and over 200 animated figures, followed by a spectacular fireworks show.

Take an evening ride around Griffith Park with the season’s opening of Holiday Light Festival Train Ride, a mile long magical trek around the festively decorated area. The train runs daily, bringing visitors through tens of thousands of lights, helping you get in the mood for the holiday season.

Saturday, November 25, 2017

The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills will be transformed into a holiday wonderland for It’s Holiday Time in PaleyLand, offering guests free admission and the chance to enjoy complimentary treats, nonstop screenings of holiday TV classics, and visits from Santa on select days through January 7.

Two performances of Leonard Bernstein’s “West Side Story” take place today and tomorrow at downtown’s Walt Disney Concert Hall. The Los Angeles Philharmonic will play the beloved score live alongside a remastered film screening, projected in HD.

Sunday, November 26, 2017

Grand Marshal Dr. Oz heads the 85th annual Hollywood Christmas Parade down Hollywood Blvd. this year, along with floats, balloons, bands, equestrians, and celebrities. Splurge on a reserved grandstand seat knowing proceeds go to Toys for Tots.

While tomorrow is the official tree lighting, tonight marks the start of Grand Park Lights Up the Holidays, where the 12-acre park downtown comes to life with holiday decor including towering trees, reindeer sleigh, menorah, and lights all around the area.

If you really want to make some kid’s day, take them to the Microsoft Theater downtown to see “PJ Masks Live! Time to be a Hero,” a fully immersive production based on the popular cartoon featuring the alter egos of three young friends: Catboy, Gecko, and Owlette.

Byline: Article by Kellie Fell