Music World Mourns Loss Of AC/DC Guitarist Malcolm Young

Filed Under: AC/DC, Angus Young, Dementia, Highway To Hell, Malcolm Young, You Shook Me All Night Long

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) —    The music world lost another icon Saturday.

AC/DC guitarist and co-founder of the iconic rock band, Malcolm Young, has died.

KCAL9’s Cristy Fajardo reported from the Guitar Center in Hollywood where Young’s hands are immortalized in cement on the Rock Walk.

Many of his fans went to Guitar Center to mourn.

“It was definitely a show,” says fan Brent Bayless, “he and his brother. I mean, anyone who wants to be a guitarist, they’ve got to listen to AC/DC.”

Clint Hogg, a fan from Young’s native Australia said it best. “He’s a legend. He was a legend. Well known in Australia and across the world.”

This evening, many other rock legends paid their respects to Young on social media.

Young and his brother Angus co-founded AC/DC in 1975. They had a string of hits including “Highway to Hell” and “You Shook Me All Night Long.” They quickly sold out venues.

Young was sidelined by dementia in 2014.

He is survived by his wife, two children and grandchildren.

Tonight, mournful tweets are pouring in from rock and roll royalty.

Paul Stanley of KISS wrote, “The driving engine of AC/DC has died. A tragic end for a sometimes unsung icon. One of the true greats. RIP.”

Other tributes came in from Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue, Ozzy Osbourne, Keith Urban and Eddie Van Halen to name a few.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch