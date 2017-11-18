Music World Mourns Loss Of AC/DC Guitarist Malcolm Young

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The music world lost another icon Saturday.

AC/DC guitarist and co-founder of the iconic rock band, Malcolm Young, has died.

KCAL9’s Cristy Fajardo reported from the Guitar Center in Hollywood where Young’s hands are immortalized in cement on the Rock Walk.

Many of his fans went to Guitar Center to mourn.

“It was definitely a show,” says fan Brent Bayless, “he and his brother. I mean, anyone who wants to be a guitarist, they’ve got to listen to AC/DC.”

Clint Hogg, a fan from Young’s native Australia said it best. “He’s a legend. He was a legend. Well known in Australia and across the world.”

This evening, many other rock legends paid their respects to Young on social media.

Young and his brother Angus co-founded AC/DC in 1975. They had a string of hits including “Highway to Hell” and “You Shook Me All Night Long.” They quickly sold out venues.

Young was sidelined by dementia in 2014.

He is survived by his wife, two children and grandchildren.

Tonight, mournful tweets are pouring in from rock and roll royalty.

Paul Stanley of KISS wrote, “The driving engine of AC/DC has died. A tragic end for a sometimes unsung icon. One of the true greats. RIP.”

Other tributes came in from Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue, Ozzy Osbourne, Keith Urban and Eddie Van Halen to name a few.

Heavy heart hearing of Malcolm Young’s passing.Not only did he co- found one of the greatest bands in the world he co wrote the songs that inspired many of us to wanna be in a band.Condolences to his whole family,band mates and fans. RIP bad ass. — Nikki Sixx (@NikkiSixx) November 18, 2017

So sad to learn of the passing of yet another friend, Malcolm Young. He will be sadly missed. God Bless @ACDC pic.twitter.com/HuEp3kCuyQ — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) November 18, 2017

Devastated to hear of Malcolm Young’s passing… For me personally, the GREATEST rhythm guitarist of ALL TIME. Thank you Malcolm for all of the spit and fire, passion, ferocity, gravitas, and for the eternal inspiration. – KU — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) November 18, 2017