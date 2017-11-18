Emotional Vigil Held For 2 Young Brothers Killed In Boyle Heights Crash

BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — Dozens of people came to Boyle Heights Saturday to pay their respects to two young brothers killed in a crash involving a LA Sheriff’s deputy vehicle.
A vigil was held at the site of the accident.
CBS2’s Tina Patel reported from the scene.
Many of the mourners told Patel they didn’t know the boys or their family but wanted to be there to offer support.
They brought flowers and lit candles.
The pastor who led everyone in prayer said finding answers in a tragedy like this would be difficult.
The boys, ages 7 and 9, were walking on the sidewalk with their mother when they were hit by a Sheriff’s cruiser going through the intersection with lights flashing but no siren.
A woman who lives in the area said it’s not the first time she’s seen cruisers speed through the area.
“I used to tell myself, I know they have an emergency to attend to,” says Socorro Rojas, “but, hey, have they forgotten this intersection is an intersection where you should be careful.”
The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
Friends of the family told Patel that the boys’ mother is still in the hospital with serious injuries. They’re hoping she recovers but said they expect it will take a long time to accept that her two boys are gone.