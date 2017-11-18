Alhambra Carjacking Suspect Shot By Officers After Trying To Run Them Down

ALHAMBRA (CBSLA) – A 29-year-old carjacking suspect was shot and wounded early Saturday morning by Alhambra police officers after he tried to run them down, authorities say.

Just after midnight, a carjacking occurred in the 100 block of East Beacon Street. The suspect had simulated a handgun and stole the woman’s white sedan, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Joana Warren. The sheriff’s department is investigating the shooting.

At 12:23 a.m., Alhambra police officers received a call directing them to the 700 block of West Valley Boulevard, where a male driving a white sedan was ramming vehicles in the parking lot, Warren said.

Upon the officers’ arrival into the parking lot, the suspect attempted to strike the officers with the white sedan by accelerating and then driving directly at them, which is when the officer-involved shooting occurred, Warren said.

The suspect was struck once by the gunfire and taken to a local hospital where he is expected to survive, Warren said.

Investigators confirmed that the officer-involved shooting suspect was the same suspect involved in the carjacking and that the white sedan he used to attempt to strike arriving officers was the same car stolen during the carjacking, according to Warren.

The victim of the carjacking was not injured.

The suspect has not been identified.

