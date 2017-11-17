Ryan Seacrest Denies Inappropriate Behavior

LOS ANGELES (AP/CBSLA) — Ryan Seacrest is disputing an allegation that he engaged in inappropriate behavior with an employee at E! News nearly a decade ago.

In a statement Friday, Seacrest says his former wardrobe stylist made the complaint. Seacrest isn’t releasing details of the allegation but says he’s “truly sorry” if he made her feel “anything but respected.”

Still, Seacrest disputes the allegation, which he calls reckless, and describes himself as “an advocate for women.”

E! spokeswoman Joanne Park says the network is investigating.

Meanwhile, Deadline.com reports a source close to the situation says the anonymous accuser wanted a “substantial amount of money to keep quiet.” But Seacrest refused and she decided to go public.

Here is the full statement from Seacrest:

Recently, someone that worked as a wardrobe stylist for me nearly a decade ago at E! News, came forward with a complaint suggesting I behaved inappropriately toward her. If I made her feel anything but respected, I am truly sorry. I dispute these reckless allegations and I plan to cooperate with any corporate inquiries that may result. I treat all my colleagues with kindness, dignity, and understanding, as this is a principle that’s core to who I am. Throughout my 25 years in the entertainment industry, the majority of my co-workers have been women, and I’ve endeavored to foster a positive work environment of mutual respect and courtesy, as that’s how I believe it should be. I’m distraught that anyone or any situation would call that into question. I’m proud of my workplace reputation, and believe my track record will speak for itself. I’m an advocate for women. I will continue to support their voices.

