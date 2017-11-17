Armed Robbers Snatch $6K Limited-Edition Sneakers From Irvine Man

IRVINE (CBSLA) – Police are searching for two suspects who robbed an Irvine man at gunpoint Tuesday of a pair of limited-edition Adidas shoes worth thousands of dollars.
The robbery occurred after the victim set up a meeting with the suspects through a Craigslist posting, Irvine police report.
The victim listed the sneakers, which were designed by Pharrell Williams and worth about $6,000, on Craigslist and received a response from a supposedly interested buyer, police said. The two parties then set up a meeting at the Irvine Market, located at 2540 Main St.
One suspect met the victim at the market. The meeting went well enough that the two returned to the suspect’s car, shoes in hand, to complete the sale.
However, the victim told police that as he got into the backseat of the suspect’s white four-door BMW 3 Series, he discovered a second man inside pointing a semi-automatic handgun at him. The two suspects ordered the victim out of the car and then sped away with the shoes and the victim’s phone, police said.
The first suspect was captured on surveillance video in Irvine Market. He was described as black, in his 30s, 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds. He identified himself to the victim as “Shorty.”
The suspect armed with the gun was described as a black man with dreadlocks.
Police said the shoes have the words “You Nerd” on the front. A similar pair is selling online for about $9,000.
Anyone with information on the case should call detectives at 949-724-7245.