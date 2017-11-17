CHP Searches For Man Posing As Officer Who Inappropriately Touched Woman

SANTA FE SPRINGS (CBSLA) — The California Highway Patrol is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who is posing as a law inforcement officer under the guise of sexually assaulting women.
Authorities said on November 7 a sexual assault incident occurred eastbound I-105 west of Lakewood Blvd at 2:30 p.m. During the incident, a male suspect presented himself as a law enforcement official, signaled a woman to stop and then inappropriately touched the woman during a bogus search.
The suspect is described as a Latino in his early 30’s, 5 feet 9-10 inches tall, 180 – 200 pounds with a medium build. The man was wearing a dark colored long sleeve uniform style shirt and tan pants. Affixed to the shirt were shoulder patches, a silver “star” type badge and a silver name tag. The suspect also had a black police type utility belt affixed with a pistol and other equipment.
The vehicle was described as a black 4-door sedan, possibly a Ford Crown Victoria. The vehicle was affixed with a red/blue emergency light mounted inside the windshield at the rearview mirror, a spotlight mounted at the left A-pillar, and tinted front and rear side windows.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the California Highway Patrol at (323) 982-4900, attention Investigator DaSilva.