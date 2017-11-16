Vegas Shooting Survivor Surprises Police Officer With Act Of Kindness

AZUSA (CBSLA) — A video posted by the Azusa Police Department showing a random act of kindness is going viral. It was shot at a Starbucks at the corner of Alosta and Citrus. A woman walked in, dropped off and envelope – and said this to the Starbucks cashier:

“Give this to somebody nice.”

The cashier saw an Azusa Police Officer and gave the mystery envelope to him. There was a gift card inside and a note.

When he opened up the card there was a small slip of paper that said this was the fourth act of kindness out of 58 acts.

Fifty-eight was the number of people killed in the Las Vegas massacre. The note says the person carrying out the random acts of kindness is a survivor herself of the mass shooting. The anonymous giver also said she was doing this in remembrance of 21-year-old Jordyn Rivera from La Verne – who was killed in the shooting. Customers at the Azusa Starbucks were touched by the selfless acts.

“For somebody to be so selfless and to just think about others, she’s still looking to give back ,” Omar Medina said.

The Azusa Police made the video to help people affected by the tragedy with some grief counseling and help them move forward.

“When you pay it forward it helps you forget what you’ve been through,” Laura Carlos said.

The gift giver plans to remain anonymous.