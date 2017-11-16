LA Radio Personality Releases Photo Of Senator Al Franken Groping Her On USO Tour

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — A Los Angeles radio news anchor says Democratic Sen. Al Franken forcibly kissed her during a 2006 USO tour.

Anchor Leeann Tweeden made the allegation and also posted a photo of Franken with his hands on her breasts while she slept as part of an essay on the website of radio station KABC, where she anchors a morning talk show.

In the essay, entitled “Senator Al Franken Kissed and Groped Me Without My Consent, And There’s Nothing Funny About It”, Tweeden says Franken wrote a skit for the pair during a 2006 USO tour to the Middle East and insisted they practice a kiss during rehearsal.

“We did the line leading up to the kiss and then he came at me, put his hand on the back of my head, mashed his lips against mine and aggressively stuck his tongue in my mouth,” Tweeden wrote. “I immediately pushed him away with both of my hands against his chest and told him if he ever did that to me again I wouldn’t be so nice about it the next time.”

Tweeden says it wasn’t until the USO tour was over that she discovered the photo of Franken groping her in her sleep.

She wrote: “I couldn’t believe it. He groped me, without my consent, while I was asleep. I felt violated all over again. Embarrassed. Belittled. Humiliated. How dare anyone grab my breasts like this and think it’s funny?”

Franken released a statement Thursday morning apologizing to Tweeden for the alleged kiss and the photo.

“I certainly don’t remember the rehearsal for the skit in the same way, but I send my sincerest apologies to Leeann. As to the photo, it was clearly intended to be funny but wasn’t. I shouldn’t have done it,” he said in a statement to CBS News.

The U.S. senator from Minnesota last month strongly condemned Harvey Weinstein as allegations began to mount against the Hollywood mogul, saying, “The women who have shared their stories about Harvey Weinstein over the last few days are incredibly brave…And as we hear more and more about Mr. Weinstein, it’s important to remember that while his behavior was appalling, it’s far too common.”

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)