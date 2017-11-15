Tom Petty’s Lake Sherwood Retreat On The Market For $5.9M

LAKE SHERWOOD (CBSLA) — Tom Petty’s Lake Sherwood home is on the market for $5.895 million.

The legendary rock star died in October at age 66.

Now, agents have listed Petty’s 5,300-square-foot property, built in 1931.

The three-bedroom, three-bath home underwent an expansion in 2004.

Petty’s retreat has mountain and water views across the natural lake from almost every room and 125-feet of shorefront.

The home also boasts a balcony fireplace, redwood-paneled bath with stone bathtub that overlooks the lake, as well as vaulted-beamed ceilings and fireplace in the field stone living room.

Additional information about the listing can be found here.

