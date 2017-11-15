Southwest Pilot Arrested With Loaded Gun In St. Louis Airport

ST. LOUIS (CBSLA) – A 51-year-old Southwest Airlines pilot has been arrested in St. Louis Lambert International Airport after a loaded pistol was found in his carry-on bags early Wednesday morning, according to airport officials.
A TSA agent discovered a loaded 9mm pistol in the pilot’s luggage during screening, the airport said. The pilot was detained before 5 a.m. local time and charged with unlawful use of a weapon.
“The suspect did not have any conceal and carry permit or any other authorization to carry a firearm,” the airport said in a statement.
The suspect, a first officer, was scheduled to pilot Southwest flight 1106 from St. Louis to Las Vegas.
Southwest provided CBS2 the following statement:
“We are aware of a situation involving a Southwest Pilot at St. Louis Airport. We are currently working alongside the appropriate authorities to gather more information. We have no further information to share at this time.”
The pilot’s name was not immediately released. More charges could be pending.
