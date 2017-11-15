Senior Apartment Building Evacuated As Fire Erupts, Woman Suffers Smoke Inhalation

MID-CITY (CBSLA) — Firefighters were at the scene of a senior apartment building in Mid-City Wednesday night after flames erupted, resulting in at least one woman suffering smoke inhalation.
The fire erupted around 10 p.m. at the seven-story building at 24th and St. Andrews Pl.
Investigators believe the flames could have originated in the trash chute of a stairwell.
The building was evacuated but responders say one woman suffered smoke inhalation.
Additional information was not immediately available.