LAPD Mistakenly Pulls Over Family After Violent Armed Robbery At Pot Dispensary

Filed Under: Family, Marijuana, North Hollywood, Pot Dispensary, Suspects

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) —  After an armed robbery at a North Hollywood marijuana dispensary where shots were fired, chaos and confusion ensued, officials said.

The LAPD mistakenly pulled over a wrong suspect vehicle. Instead of detaining the four armed robbers, they nabbed a woman, a man and their young son.

KCAL9’s Rachel Kim reported from the scene where the actual suspects were still at large.

The incident scared employees of the dispensary and that family.

The LAPD was dispatched to the scene after reports of a robbery.

The suspects, possibly armed with automatic weapons, fired several rounds and reportedly roughed up a guard.

They fled with drugs and cash. No serious injuries were reported.

The guard reported that the men took off in a white Toyota Prius. Somehow, police believed they were looking for a silver Mercedes-Benz.

A car matching that description, about a block from the pot shop, was pulled over. Sky9 was overhead when the woman was pulled out of the vehicle, placed on the ground and put in handcuffs.

Moments later, a young boy was discovered in the back seat, and police put him in a cruiser. The woman, who was seen crying, a man, and the boy eventually were allowed to drive away.

Earlier, Kim had spoken to a terrified employee of the pot shop.

She described her frightening ordeal. She also said she recognized one of the men (they didn’t cover their faces) as a customer/client of the dispensary.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch