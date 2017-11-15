LAPD Mistakenly Pulls Over Family After Violent Armed Robbery At Pot Dispensary

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — After an armed robbery at a North Hollywood marijuana dispensary where shots were fired, chaos and confusion ensued, officials said.

The LAPD mistakenly pulled over a wrong suspect vehicle. Instead of detaining the four armed robbers, they nabbed a woman, a man and their young son.

KCAL9’s Rachel Kim reported from the scene where the actual suspects were still at large.

The incident scared employees of the dispensary and that family.

The LAPD was dispatched to the scene after reports of a robbery.

The suspects, possibly armed with automatic weapons, fired several rounds and reportedly roughed up a guard.

They fled with drugs and cash. No serious injuries were reported.

The guard reported that the men took off in a white Toyota Prius. Somehow, police believed they were looking for a silver Mercedes-Benz.

A car matching that description, about a block from the pot shop, was pulled over. Sky9 was overhead when the woman was pulled out of the vehicle, placed on the ground and put in handcuffs.

Moments later, a young boy was discovered in the back seat, and police put him in a cruiser. The woman, who was seen crying, a man, and the boy eventually were allowed to drive away.

Earlier, Kim had spoken to a terrified employee of the pot shop.

She described her frightening ordeal. She also said she recognized one of the men (they didn’t cover their faces) as a customer/client of the dispensary.