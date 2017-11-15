Hunt Continues For Man Who Allegedly Tried To Set Estranged Wife’s House, 2 Others On Fire

FONTANA (CBSLA) — The search continues for a 37-year-old man authorities said tried to set his estranged wife’s Fontana house on fire.

Matthew Rice pf Santa Barbara is on the run after leaving a trail of terror in Fontana and Rancho Cucamonga according to officers. In addition to the fire at his estranged wife’s house, it is believed he also set fire at two others locations, including his in-laws.

“Nooooo. I can’t believe it,” said a Rice neighbor, floored by the accusations. She described him as a “very nice guy.”

Police say a not-so-nice Rice showed up at his estranged wife’s home Wednesday night set the house on fire and also flooded it. This after they said he tried to shoot her.

“Oh my goodness,” says Steve Johnson about his neighbor’s alleged bad acts.

He said Rice lives alone and didn’t know he was wrapped up in a story like this.

“Wow. This is all news to me. First time I’m hearing about this. I don’t know what to say. It’s shocking,” Johnson said.

Police said the story gets even more bizarre. They said Rice went to Rancho Cucamonga and allegedly set his in-law’s house on fire.

The owners were seen in the garage with their things splayed out on the driveway. Police said he also set a blaze at the home of one of his wife’s friends.

Rice could be in a stolen 2014 white Chevy Cruze with the license plate 7HGK307.

If you know where Matthew Rice is or believe you have seen him, Fontana Police would like to hear from you.