Western High Freshman Arrested For Threatening School Shootings On Instagram

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A freshman at Anaheim’s Western High School was arrested for allegedly threatening shootings at several Orange County high schools Friday.
A fellow student noticed the posted threats on Instagram, and alerted police to them, Anaheim Police Department’s Kristina Hamm said.
The 14-year-old teen threatened to commit acts of violence through multiple school shootings at his own school, Magnolia High School in Anaheim, Cypress High School and Buena Park High School, Hamm said.
“A concerned Western High School student contacted Anaheim Police Department Sunday evening after seeing a troubling Instagram post screenshot on a Snapchat account,” Hamm said.
“APD personnel worked closely with school staff and neighboring police departments to quickly identify the student responsible for the plan.”
The student was identified and arrested Tuesday on suspicion of making criminal threats and will be booked at Orange County Juvenile Hall, Hamm said.
Police say the boy did not have the actual means or capability to carry out the threats.
