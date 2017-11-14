5 Dead In Multiple Shootings In Rural NorCal; Several Children Wounded At School

NEAR RED BLUFF, Calif. (CBS Sacramento/AP) — Authorities say the suspected gunman is among at least five people who were killed in shootings at multiple locations in a rural Northern California community Tuesday morning. More people were shot and wounded, including several students at an elementary school.

According to the CBS affiliate KHSL-TV, the shootings took place shortly after 8 a.m. in Rancho Tehama, a town about 15 miles southwest of Red Bluff and 130 miles north of Sacramento.

Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston reports that officers are investigating at least five crime scenes in and around the school in Rancho Tehama Reserve. The suspect reportedly started opening fire at a home, then moved to an elementary school, authorities said. Multiple shots and victims were reported at the school, the exact number was not immediately known.

“It was right about 8 a.m. we had multiple shots fired in Rancho Tehama,” Johnston said. “That evolved to multiple victims and multiple shots at the school, at the elementary school. I am told at this point the suspected shooter is deceased by law enforcement bullets, that’s what I’m told.”

Jeanine Quist, an administrative assistant with the Corning Union Elementary School District, said no one was killed at the school with kindergarten through fifth grades but that a “number” of students were shot and wounded.

An official at the Enloe Medical Center in Chico says they have received four patients, one adult and three children. Their conditions were not confirmed.

Authorities said the school has now been cleared and the children moved to a safe location.

More than 100 law enforcement personnel have responded to the area, KHSL reported.

Confirmed there are 5 people dead. Ages unconfirmed. There are 7 different crimes scenes spread across Rancho Tehama. Multiple people injured including 2 children. pic.twitter.com/Kq7U5pVdsV — Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) November 14, 2017

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)