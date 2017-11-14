Authorities Issue Amber Alert In Suspected Kidnapping Of 15-Month-Old

EAST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities issued Amber Alert in suspected abduction of 15-month-old in Boyle Heights.
Authorities say there was a court order made Tuesday for the child to be handed over to Department of Child and Family Services. When DCFS officials showed up to the house in the 2200 block of 4th street near the intersection at St. Louis and 4th, the father and child were gone.
The child’s mother was at LAPD station being questioned however she claims she did not know their whereabouts. Police say she’s being uncooperative.
Police are looking for the boy’s father Carlos Reyna, a 35-year-old Hispanic with black hair, he is 6-foot-2, 200 pounds.
The boy’s name is Noe Reyna.