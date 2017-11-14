16-Year-Old Boy Shot, Killed In Bellflower

BELLFLOWER (CBSLA) – A 16-year-old boy was killed and a man was wounded in a shooting in Bellflower Monday night.

The victim was identified as Eric Ivan Luna of Bellflower. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports that Luna was shot at around 8:30 p.m. in the 8600 block of Rose Street, near his home.

Deputies responded reports of a shooting to find Luna dead at the scene and a man with gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a hospital, where he is in stable condition.

No suspects have been identified and no motive has been determined in the killing. Anyone with information on the shooting should call LASD homicide detectives at 323-890-5500.

