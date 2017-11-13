‘It’s Heinous:’ Teen Allegedly Lured Into Brutal Attack At Simi Valley School

SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) — The family of a 15-year-old Simi Valley High School student is seeking justice after they say their son was lured into a brutal attack caught on camera.

Jennifer Ryan is the attorney for the student who was beaten up a video obtained by CBS2/KCAL9.

After he’s hit from behind, the student is seen getting punched to the ground, where he’s kicked and stepped on. Ryan believes this was a planned attack during a school day.

“It’s heinous, he really is blindsided,” she said.

“He was lured out of a classroom, the teacher had a note telling him to go to the principal’s office. And once he left the classroom, he was attacked by a group of kids. People were waiting with video cameras to catch the whole thing on film,” she said.

Ryan told CBS2/KCAL9 the teen doesn’t know who the attackers are or why he was attacked.

Reports suggest the teen was targeted because he made insensitive comments about another student who had committed suicide.

Ryan says her client “adamantly denies” those claims. She also says they’re looking into whether the note was stolen or forged by the attackers.

In the meantime, she says the 15 year-old is physically and emotionally traumatized.

“His jaw is broken. He’s got loose adult teeth. He’s got neck problems. He’s seeing a psychiatrist,” she said. “So it’s very scary, it’s a scary atmosphere. Our goal is to get justice for the family.”

Criminal charges have been filed against two 17-year-old students.

The Simi Valley School District declined to release a statement, citing those involved are all minors.