Man Fatally Shot Several Times In Harvard Heights Area

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man was shot to death early Monday morning in the Harvard Heights area of Los Angeles.
Police were called out just after midnight to 1257 South Manhattan Place, where officers found a man who had been shot several times on the sidewalk in front of an apartment building.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Neighbors in the area had reported as many as five shots, Los Angeles police Lt. John Radtke said.
A white sedan with two people inside was seen speeding westbound on Pico.
Police at the scene say they do not yet have the identity of the victim, and it’s not known yet if he lived at the apartment building where he was found.
