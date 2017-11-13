Chan Zuckerberg Gives College $12M For Low-Income Students To Get Jobs In Public Service

The Facebook founder and his wife gave Harvard $12.1 million to help students who pursue jobs in public service over the next 15 years.
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, are giving Harvard University $12.1 million to help low-income undergraduate students pursue public service jobs.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts, school announced Monday that the grant from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative will provide financial support for up to 2,300 students over the next 15 years.

The school’s Stride scholarship program for public service will be renamed the Priscilla Chan Stride Service Program, after Chan.

Chan is a 2007 Harvard graduate who participated in the program, working at an after-school program in Boston. She said she hopes the grant will give more students the “ability to choose service.”

Harvard says the grant also will expand year-round scholarships and mentorships for low-income students seeking community service fellowships.

