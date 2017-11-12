Police Investigate Disturbing Murder-Suicide In El Segundo

ONLY ON 2: LAPD Bodycam Video Appears To Contradict Officer Testimony, Investigation Discovers | LAPD Opens Own Investigation As A Result

EL SEGUNDO (CBSLA) —   El Segundo Police are investigating a disturbing murder-suicide that occurred Saturday about 11:20 p.m.

Police responded to the Recreation Park area (500 E. Pine Avenue) on a call of shots fired.

On arrival, they found the bodies of a man and a woman with apparent gun shots. Both were declared dead at the scene. There were witnesses to the murder-suicide.

A preliminary investigation revealed the deceased were dating for about a year.

He was identified as Diego Lopez, 24, from Lake Elsinore. She was identified as Wendy Silva, 23, from Paramount.

The couple became involved in a domestic dispute inside a 2003 Chevy Tahoe. As the vehicle was traveling through the north parking area of the park, he apparently pulled a handgun and shot Silva.

She jumped out of the moving vehicle and the suspect fled. Witnesses said he double backed to where Silva was laying and he exited the vehicle and then shot himself in the head.

The LA County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau is conducting the investigation with assistance from the El Segundo Police Department.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Paul Saldana at (310) 524-2284 or psaldana@elsegundo.org.

