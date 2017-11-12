Best Events & Activities This Week In Los Angeles – November 13

It’s the middle of November which can only mean one thing: the holiday season is almost upon us. There are lots of ways to start getting into the spirit this week, like a holiday dessert-making class, firework-filled tree lighting ceremony, visit to a snowy wonderland, and the kick-off of L.A. Zoo Lights. You’ll also have a chance to see a new play at L.A.’s oldest professional theater, catch a Lakers game, and attend a Movember-inspired brew fest.

Monday, November 13



Company of Angels

1350 San Pablo St.

Los Angeles, CA 90033

www.companyofangels.org 1350 San Pablo St.Los Angeles, CA 90033 Los Angeles’ oldest professional theater, Company of Angels, is hosting L.A. native Evangeline Ordaz’s richly complex new play “This Land.” Following a story that is filled with both pain and joy, it follows an extended California family rooted all over the world, as they make their way home on the same plot of Southern California land over 150 years. Diverse characters with Latino, African-American, Anglo, and Native American backgrounds co-exist as if time were a wheel constantly doubling back on itself. As an added bonus, Monday performances are all Pay-What-You-Can.

Tuesday, November 14



Take a Thanksgiving Dessert Class

BLVD Kitchen

13545 Ventura Blvd.

Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

(844) 454-2583

www.squareup.com BLVD Kitchen13545 Ventura Blvd.Sherman Oaks, CA 91423(844) 454-2583 Wish you felt a bit more confident in your Thanksgiving dessert game? BLVD Kitchen is hosting a class that will create an expert out of anyone hoping to make the perfect pecan pie, pumpkin cheesecake, or cranberry shortbread tart. Aspiring bakers will get a chance to taste each dessert, choose one to bake, and then bring it and all the recipes home. Buy the class as a standalone experience, or really prep for the holiday by purchasing a package that includes this dessert class, as well as a Thanksgiving sides class, and an expert-led trip to the Santa Monica Farmers Market.

Wednesday, November 15



Watch The Lakers Play the Philadelphia 76ers!

Staples Center

1111 S Figueroa St.

Los Angeles, CA 90015

www.lakers.com Staples Center1111 S Figueroa St.Los Angeles, CA 90015 Tonight the L.A. Lakers take on the Philadelphia 76ers in their first game back home after a four game road trip. After the game, head over to neighboring Katsuya restaurant to celebrate victory (or possibly drink away defeat), where they’re serving up a special Purple & Gold Sour in honor of the Lakers. Made with Knob Creek, lemon juice, simple syrup, and a red wine float, the drink is available before and after all home games.

Thursday, November 16



Attend a Tree Lighting Ceremony

The Americana at Brand

Glendale, CA 91210

www.americanaatbrand.com The Americana at BrandGlendale, CA 91210 The holiday season is almost here, and it’s time to start lighting up trees and getting the celebration started. Tonight, Emmy-award winning choreographer and dancer Derek Hough is taking a seat to narrate the classic tale “Twas the Night Before Christmas” in a rocking new way. Dancers will help bring the story to life with a modern mash-up of ballet, tap, hip-hop, and more as Hough reads the story. The evening culminates with the arrival of Santa, lighting of the 100-foot tall Christmas tree with falling snow, and a dazzling firework display to officially kick off the season.

Friday, November 17



Visit Snow Day LA

The Old Lodge

2002 Stadium Way

Los Angeles, CA 90026

www.snowdayla.com The Old Lodge2002 Stadium WayLos Angeles, CA 90026 If living in L.A. has given you snow FOMO, head to Snow Day LA, where they’ve created a wintery wonderland. Tube your way down the lanes through twinkling archways and falling snow, stroll through a path filled with giant animated penguins, and snap some pics in the giant snow globe photo booth. Be sure to visit the 12 foot tall giant gingerbread house where you’ll not only find a special surprise and free treat, but you can also write a personal letter of appreciation to veterans, first responders, and other U.S. service members home and abroad as part of Operation Gratitude.

Saturday, November 18



Attend Stouts N Staches Brew Fest

Surfside

23 Windward Ave.

Venice, CA 90291

www.stoutsnstaches.com Surfside23 Windward Ave.Venice, CA 90291 The 5th annual Stouts N Staches Brew Fest is back at Venice Beach, celebrating Movember to raise awareness for men’s health issues. The mustache-themed block party is open to mustachioed and un-mustachioed men and women alike, and will take place at participating bars and restaurants in the Windward Circle. Food, craft beer specials, live music, whiskey tastings, complimentary beard and ‘stache trims (and braid bar for the ladies), and most importantly men’s health screenings will all be available for attendees. The first 50 men to arrive with mustaches get in free, and a portion of the day’s proceeds will benefit Venice Family Clinic.

Sunday, November 19



Attend Opening Weekend of L.A. Zoo Lights + Reindeer Romp

Los Angeles Zoo

5333 Zoo Drive

Los Angeles, CA 90027

(323) 644-4770

www.lazoo.org Los Angeles Zoo5333 Zoo DriveLos Angeles, CA 90027(323) 644-4770 Awarded “10 Best Zoo Lights” by USA Today the last two years, L.A. Zoo Lights returns this weekend with thousands of lights, disco ball forest, glittering twinkle tunnel, 3-D animated projects, and more. Snap a pic with Santa at the “North Pole,” and enjoy a musical holiday tree experience, water show, “Northern Lights” animal constellations, and “Wild Wonderland” finale. It’s also the start of Reindeer Romp, the only place in L.A. to see a herd of live reindeer in a charming Reindeer Village. Weekends will also include crafts, extra photo ops, and animals opening their own special gifts.





Go Ice Skating!

Downtown Santa Monica

Corner of 5th Street & Arizona Avenue

www.downtownsm.com Downtown Santa MonicaCorner of 5th Street & Arizona Avenue The holidays are quickly approaching and with that comes the return of Santa Monica’s terrific outdoor ice skating rink. Situated on the corner of Fifth Street and Arizona Avenue, the rink opened on November 1 and will be open until January, 15, 2018. Skate rental for all day is just $15!

Article by Kellie Fell.