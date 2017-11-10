OC Wedding Shop Thanks Veterans For Service With Dresses

COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — On this Veterans Day, an Orange County wedding gown shop is continuing its yearly tradition, feting men and women in uniform in appreciation of their service and sacrifice for this country.

The manager of Mon Amie Bridal Salon in Costa Mesa tells CBS2 News it’s just a small token of gratitude.

“It’s nominal for what they’re giving to us, but at least it’s something we can do for them,” says Tina Hitchcock.

However, it was a big deal for Vietnam War veteran Paul Rodriguez, who was just as smitten by his bride of 50 years when she tried out the gifted wedding dress Friday, as he was the day he met her.

“I just took one look when I met her 53 years ago, and you, it’s just, I said, ‘Wow!'”

When she came out of the dressing room, Rodriguez, a Navy vet, was brought to tears by the vision of his wife, with whom he’ll celebrate half a century of marriage next month.

Mon Amie gave out about nearly 50 dresses to vets Friday, including to Army veteran Kenitha Roberts.

“Says more than a just a thank you with a wink and a nod,” Roberts, who will be marrying Marine vet Cartier Tiggs next year, tells CBS2. “You know, it says, ‘We care about you. We care about your service. And we want to be a part of the rest of your lives.'”