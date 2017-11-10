Bell Gardens Motorcycle Officer Injured In Montebello Crash

MONTEBELLO (CBSLA) — A Bell Gardens motorcycle officer was injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday in Montebello.
Paramedics were dispatched at 7:07 a.m. to the area of Greenwood Avenue and Oakwood Street, where one person was rushed to an area hospital, a fire department dispatcher said.
The officer was on a department motorcycle. The other vehicle, a gray four-door sedan, was apparently pulling out of an alley when it hit the officer, who flew over the car and landed on the street.
The officer was reportedly conscious and moving, but his clothes had to be cut off him before he was rushed to the hospital.
His condition was not immediately known.
Police say traffic is closed in both directions of Greenwood between Date and Sycamore streets.
