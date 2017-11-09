‘Clue’ Board Game, Wiffle Ball Among 2017 Class For Toy Hall Of Fame

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The competition was fierce, but in the end only three of the twelve playful nominees were inducted into the Toy Hall Of Fame class of 2017.
The Wiffle Ball, the paper airplane, and the board game “Clue” are all getting their time in the limelight.
This morning the childhood favorites were inducted into the toy hall of fame in Rochester, New York.
They beat out popular playthings like Risk, the magic 8 ball, play sand, and My Little Pony, to name a few.
At Stationary World in New York City, customers say they appreciate that “old school” toys are being honored.
“I love Clue!” said Jen Moreno
“It’s not like Hatchimals and all the newer stuff,” said toy lover Jessica.
More than 60 other toys are already enshrined, including the swing, the role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons, and Fisher-Price’s “Little People.”