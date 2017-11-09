Best Things To Do This Weekend In Orange County – November 10

What You’re Doing This Weekend In Orange County

By Ramon Gonzales

(Credit: Cody Peterson / The Coast Vintage Market)

It’s time to figure out what is the plan for a productive weekend and among the options for those in Orange County, the range includes everything from country music and craft beer to antique shopping and professional hockey. Whether you are looking to keep the pace mellow or really let loose, there is something for you this weekend. Here is a look at what is happening in Orange County for the next few days.

FRIDAY

(Credit: City of Costa Mesa)

Artventure 2017

Design Within Reach at SOCO

3303 Hyland Ave

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 427-0628

http://shoptheocmix.com

The city of Costa Mesa continues to boom with new destinations for entertainment, dining, and unique event programming that nurtures creativity and community. Artventure will take place this weekend at the Soco/Mix plaza and will boast a gathering of nearly 1000 local artists all proudly displaying their work. For those that find the art particularly striking, it is available for purchase. There will be live music to keep things lively and over the course of the two-day event, there will be theatrical, literary, and even culinary demonstrations to keep visitors engaged. There will be hands-on activities for all ages and of course, the stores that call Soco and The Mix will be open and ready to welcome the crowds.

SATURDAY

(Credit: Walt Disney Studios / Courtesy of the Hilbert Collection)

The Magic of Disney Art

Hilbert Museum of California Art

167 N Atchison St

Orange, CA 92866

(714) 516-5880

http://www.hilbertmuseum.com/

The Hilbert on the campus of Chapman University functions as a specialized cultural destination, tailoring its focus to include a look at the art and culture of California, primarily from 1920 to 1970. It would be impossible to tell the story of Southern California during that time and not include the impact that Disney has had on contemporary culture through it’s artistic contributions. Some of California’s most renowned artists found employment with Disney as innovation in animation grew. Names like Eyvind Earle, Mary Blair, Phil Paradise, and Phil Dike are all represented in the collection that includes animation cells and concept art for timeless films like Pinocchio, Lady and Tramp, and The Jungle Book.

(Credit: Driftwood Festival)

Driftwood

Doheny State Beach

Dana Point, CA 92629

http://www.driftwoodfest.com/doheny/

If ambiance adds to a concert experience, an afternoon of country music along this scenic stretch of Doheny State Beach might make for the perfect afternoon. This two-day festival is the harmonious marriage of craft beer, country’s best artists, and the steady crash of waves in the background. Featuring performances from the likes of Chase Rice, Kip Moore, A Thousand Horses, Frankie Ballard, and Dan + Shay, guests will be able to enjoy the music while dining on gourmet food and sampling more than 100 different craft beers on tap from some of very best breweries in the state. The cherry on top is that the sampling is unlimited from noon to 4pm. Boots, BBQ, and beer ensures that Driftwood has all the bases covered.

SUNDAY

(Credit: Cody Peterson / The Coast)

The Coast Vintage Market

Saddleback College

28000 Marguerite Parkway

Mission Viejo, CA 92692

(949) 582-4500

https://www.thecoastvintagemarket.com

Every second Sunday of the month, Saddleback College hosts a vintage market that welcomes some 200+ vendors and motorcade of vintage trailers. Collectors and consumers mingle in the aisles and peruse through an assortment of antiques, rarities, and must-haves from a field of vendors that have to go through a vetting process to ensure what they have is worth seeing. The afternoon is complimented with live music to keep shoppers energized and of course, there is a plethora of tasty food options to keep you on site for a full day.

Anaheim Ducks Vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Honda Center

2695 E. Katella Ave.

Anaheim, CA 92806

(714) 704-2400

https://www.nhl.com/ducks

Working their way through the Pacific Division, the Anaheim Ducks will be on their home ice this weekend for a battle with one of the best in the Atlantic Division in the Tampa Bay Lightning. Honda Center is one of the most electrifying arenas to catch a hockey match and combined with the zeal of Anaheim fans, the energy in the room will be nonstop. Even for those that don’t follow the particulars of the game, there is nothing like watching professional hockey in a place like this. The puck hits the ice at 5:00pm.