Dozens Of Dogs Living In Squalor Rescued From Puppy Mill

WESTMINSTER (CBSLA) — French and English Bulldogs rescued from what police call a puppy mill got a chance to play Thursday, learning to walk and run for the first time.
“I was sick to my stomach,” WAGS manager Cortney Dorney said. “There were definitely dogs that had varying degrees of mange. Hair loss and scaly skin. They were stinking of urine and feces.”
Neighbors say animal control officers rescued 78 bulldogs from a home in Westminster Monday night after one neighbor heard dogs barking and called police. The dogs were apparently living in cages in the garage.
“I was able to look into the garage and saw stacks and stacks of wire crates,” Dorney added.
Some of the females had multiple infected c section scars, but no babies were found. One puppy, hairless, from mange and near death is in a vet hospital. Animal rights advocates say the owner sold the puppies on Instagram for thousands of dollars each.
If you would like to adopt one of the dogs CLICK HERE
“They hide in their cages. We try to bring them out to the yard…it’s just sad,” Dorney said.