Woman Shot Dead In Upland, Suspect Captured After Pursuit

UPLAND (CBSLA) – A 58-year-old man wanted in a woman’s shooting death Tuesday night led authorities on a wild chase from Upland to Lebec before being caught along the 5 Freeway in the early morning hours Wednesday.
Thomas Hill of Upland was arrested on murder charges Wednesday following a pursuit that lasted more than an hour and covered about 90 miles. It ended when California Highway Patrol officers used a PIT maneuver to stop his car.
The incident began just before 8 p.m., when Upland police responded to an alley in 700 block of North Ukiah Way and found a woman with gunshot wounds. She was rushed to San Antonio Regional Hospital, where she died. Her name was not released.
Upland police identified Hill as the suspect. At about 11:40 p.m., officers spotted him driving near the crime scene, and when they attempted to pull him over, a pursuit ensued.
The chase wound its way onto the northbound 5 Freeway and was eventually turned over to CHP. At around 1 a.m. north of Smokey Bear Road, officers conducted a PIT maneuver on Hill’s car when he attempted to make a U-turn on the freeway, CHP reports.
Hill was then safely taken into custody.
The circumstances of the shooting and Hill’s relationship to the victim were not disclosed. He was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.