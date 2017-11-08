Southland Family Lost Father In Texas Church Shooting

RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — A Southland family lost their father in the Texas church massacre.

“I said I’d call him later and there’s never gonna be a later,” said Gina Rodriguez.

It was a phone call Rodriguez wishes she didn’t put off making to her dad Richard.

The next call to him followed news Richard’s Texas church had been attacked.

“No response and I kept on saying he didn’t make it because he would’ve answered and text me back,” said Rodriguez.

Gina’s half-sister Desiree Rocco lives in Rancho Cucamonga.

Desiree was raised by Richard.

“He was an awesome man. He stepped in and did what my father didn’t do,” said Rocco. “He taught me to drive. Was there when I got married.”

After the sisters lost their mother years ago, Richard remarried Theresa.

She was also killed by the shooter.

“If they weren’t at church my dad was always in the yard cutting the grass. Theresa was always working in the garden beds,” said Rodriguez.

The couple was enjoying retirement with their family.

Gina’s children spent many Sundays with their grandparents at church and know many of the kids killed.

“What if that was the weekend my dad picked them up and they were there?,” said Rodriguez.