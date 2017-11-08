LA Rapper Sentenced To Prison For Pimping Out Social Media ‘Girlfriends’

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles-area rapper and producer has been sentenced to a decade in prison for forcing women he found online to prostitute themselves.
Brandon Christopher Ramsay, aka Ramsay Tha Great, made thousands of dollars a week pimping out women in Orange County, whom he found on social media sites, the district attorney alleged.
They said Ramsay used his influence and social media presence to coax four Los Angeles women into prostituting themselves for him.
The 25-year-old can be seen posing with stacks of $100 bills on his artist Facebook page.
One woman who thought she was Ramsay’s girlfriend said the 25-year-old threatened her with a gun when she said she wanted to quit; Ramsay had demanded she make $1,000 a day.
Ramsay was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty this week to four counts of pimping and pandering, one count of human trafficking, and one count of assault with a firearm.