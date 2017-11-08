Amazon Investigating Harassment Claims Against ‘Transparent’ Star Jeffrey Tambor

Filed Under: Harvey Weinstein, Jeffrey Tambor

BOSTON (AP) — “Transparent” star Jeffrey Tambor is refuting allegations that he behaved inappropriately toward a former assistant.

Deadline reported Wednesday that Amazon Studios is investigating the allegations. In response, the Emmy-winning actor says in a statement that he “adamantly and vehemently” denies doing anything wrong.

The claims are reportedly being made by a former assistant of Tambor’s. In his statement, Tambor calls the assistant “disgruntled” and adds: “I am appalled and distressed by this baseless allegation.”

Tambor plays the transgender matriarch of the Pfefferman family on “Transparent,” which airs on Amazon.

FULL COVERAGE: The Harvey Weinstein Fallout

Tambor is the latest high profile Hollywood figure to be accused of misconduct in a wave that began when dozens of sexual harassment allegations were reported last month against film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch