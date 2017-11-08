3-Alarm Fire Destroys Santa Ana Moving Business

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A three-alarm fire destroyed a moving business Wednesday, but firefighters were able to keep it from spreading to neighboring businesses.
The blaze at Discount Movers, in the area of Bristol and Hesperian streets, was first reported at about 2:30 p.m., and when firefighters arrived flames were shooting through the roof, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz said.
The business shares a building with a Sherwin-Williams paint store, which went unscathed by flames due to being separated by a firewall required for businesses storing flammable materials, he said.
About 75 firefighters doused the flames from the exterior. Kurtz said between 6,000 and 8,000 gallons of water was dumped on the blaze at the height of the firefight.
The blaze was nearly out by 5 a.m., but firefighters were sent into the building to check for hot spots.
The fire sent up a large amount of smoke over the eastbound Garden Grove (22) Freeway, where drivers slowed to get a look at the fire. Authorities blocked the Bristol Street off-ramp from the freeway during the firefight.
