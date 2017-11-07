USC Assistant Coach Indicted In Hoops Bribery Scheme

Filed Under: college bribery

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal grand jury in New York City has returned indictments against four college basketball assistant coaches charged in a bribery scheme.

The grand jury returned the indictments Tuesday against eight of 10 men arrested in September.

Prosecutors say the men are accused of using bribes to influence star athletes’ choice of schools, shoe sponsors and agents. They face fraud and other charges.

The assistant coaches charged are Chuck Person of Auburn, Emanuel Richardson of Arizona, Tony Bland of USC and Lamont Evans of Oklahoma State.

The time to return an indictment was extended for a month for two defendants, including Brad Augustine, the AAU program director who stepped down.

Lawyers for Person and Richardson say their clients will be exonerated. Lawyers for Bland, Evans and Augustine were unable to be reached for comment.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch