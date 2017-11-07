Professor: UCLA Players Will Likely Not Serve Jail Time For Reported Shoplifting In China

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – UCLA is cooperating with law enforcement officials in China, where members of the men’s basketball team – including the younger brother of Lakers star Lonzo Ball – were involved in an unspecified police investigation, officials said Tuesday.

LiAngelo Ball was one of three UCLA players arrested in China on shoplifting allegations, according to ESPN.

A USC professor says the Chinese justice system is very political and the UCLA players will likely not serve any jail time. President Trump is visiting China and the professor says government officials will likely not want the incident to overshadow festivities.

The outspoken father of the Ball family LaVar Ball had scheduled a press conference but then cancelled it after being advised not to speak due to the legal nature of the matter.

Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill, all freshmen, were arrested on suspicion of shoplifting from a Louis Vuitton store after being questioned for hours by police, sources told ESPN’s Jeff Goodman.

UCLA said it was “aware of the matter involving UCLA student-athletes and we are gathering more information,” according to a statement made earlier Tuesday to Bruin Report Online.

UCLA is scheduled to play Georgia Tech Friday in Shanghai.

Chinese police were called to the hotel where both teams are staying Tuesday morning in Hangzhou, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution newspaper reported. The circumstances of the situation were not immediately confirmed.

