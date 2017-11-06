YouTuber Accused Of ‘Killing Spree’ Threat Against University Staffer

ALISO VIEJO (CBSLA) – A 40-year-old man who prosecutors say threatened an Orange County university staffer through bizarre email exchanges and a YouTube channel rant was expected to appear in court Monday.

David Kenneth Smith, 40, of Los Angeles, was arrested on Nov. 2 and booked on suspicion of criminal threats after he allegedly engaged in an email exchange with an instructor at Soka University in Aliso Viejo, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s spokesperson.

Investigators say the emails discussed disciplinary action taken against Smith – who was a former student at Soka – for marijuana use when he attended the university in 2008.

The tone of the email correspondence escalated to the point where Smith emailed the staff member a link to a YouTube video that showed him sitting with a semi-automatic pistol on his chest talking about the university, according to prosecutors.

His YouTube channel also included multiple videos in which the suspect talked about his desire to engage in a “killing spree.” In some of the videos, Smith was seen holding a firearm, investigators said.

Smith was taken into custody within 48 hours, at which point he was found with nine firearms – all registered to Smith – which were loaded when they were confiscated, according to prosecutors.

He is being held on $1 million bail and is expected to appear in court Monday afternoon.