Man Rescued From Burning Yacht In San Pedro Dies

SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) — A man found on a burning yacht was taken in critical condition to a hospital, where he died, authorities said Monday.
The fire was reported at 10:08 p.m. Sunday on a 70-foot yacht at Berth 33 near 22nd and Miner streets, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Amy Bastman said. The patient was in critical condition when taken to a hospital.
Forty-seven firefighters had the fire out in less than half an hour, Bastman said. There was no immediate information about how the fire started.
The man who died was 65 years old. The cause of death was believed to have been smoke inhalation, coroner’s Investigator Jerry McKibben said.
