California Man Arrested In Alleged Plot To Ambush, Kill Police Officers

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CBSLA) – A California man is behind bars Sunday after police say he was actively planning to ambush and kill police officers.

Police arrested 39-year-old Oscar Rene Parra Rincon and booked him on suspicion of attempted murder, among other charges.

Investigators allege that Rincon had illegally obtained ammunition and was allegedly planning to hunt and ambush police officers.

“The suspect also plotted to shoot civilians intending to draw officers to him where he could then shoot at the responding officers,” police said in a news release.

Authorities said a tip from an acquaintance of Rincon to a business in Desert Hot Springs resulted in police learning of the alleged plot.

Rincon was taken into custody without incident, and was booked at the Riverside County Jail in Banning.

