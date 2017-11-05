Double Shooting Unfolds Inside AM/PM Gas Station After 2 Bump Into One Another

NORWALK (CBSLA) — Authorities say a double shooting unfolded at an AM/PM gas station in Los Angeles County after two men bumped into one another.

The incident at the gas station on Imperial Highway was reported just after 7:15 p.m. Saturday in Norwalk.

It was there that authorities say one person bumped into another, and an argument ensued.

That’s when police say one of the men exited, went to his car, pulled out a weapon, returned to the AM/PM and started shooting.

One man was shot in the head, and a woman was also shot.

Both were rushed to the hospital where the man was said to be fighting for his life.

The current condition of the female victim was not immediately known.

The suspect fled the scene in a silver-colored vehicle. No arrests have been made.

The gas station reopened about 4:30 a.m. Sunday. No employees were physically injured.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch