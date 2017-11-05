Dash Cam Captures Officers Pull Driver From Burning Car

BREAKING: Official Says More Than 20 Dead In Texas Church Attack | Live Coverage From CBSN | Listen To KNX 1070

Filed Under: Brea, Burning Car, Dash Cam

BREA (CBSLA) – Video from a dash cam captured Brea police officers pulling a man that was trapped inside his burning car to safety.

Police officers responded to a traffic collision on Sunday at 12:09 a.m. on the intersection of Lambert and Sunflower in Brea.

According to authorities, the 66-year-old male driver was traveling eastbound on Lambert when the vehicle veered off the street, struck a tree and overturned.

The dash cam video shows officers trying to pull the driver out of the overturned Toyota Prius while Brea Fire Department tried to put out the fire.

The driver, a resident from Yorba Linda, suffered burns and other moderate injures and was taken to the local hospital for treatment.

Five officers suffered minor burns and cuts while trying to pull the driver free.

There is no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement and initial investigations suggest the driver may have fallen asleep behind the wheel.

