Best Singles Bars In Los Angeles

The Edison
108 West 2nd Street (Main Street)
Los Angeles, CA. 90012
(213) 784-3678
More Info
After years of enduring the ugly side of life, downtown L.A. has once again become quite the scene for singles, and this Higgins Building hotspot is evidence of exactly that. Transformed from a turn-of-the-20th-Century boiler room into one of the cities biggest and most talked about hotspots — underground. The Edison with its high ceiling sprawl is where the pretty and the powerful mix with equal pleasure, quaffing everything from custom-made cocktails to an absolutely astounding array of absinthe (mind the custom in how you take it, newbies). Just be sure to dress well, as the bouncers can be a little brusque about attire. Also, phone ahead if you’re traveling with a group and would like to reserve a table, and do keep in mind the $25 minimum for food and bevs. By all means, once inside, roam if you want to; this place has plenty of room for that.
Melrose Umbrella Co.
7465 Melrose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
(323) 951-0709
www.melroseumbrellaco.com
With a unique atmosphere, a steady flow of great looking and attractive clientele, Melrose Umbrella Co. makes for a great place if you’re looking to meet someone new. Set in the heart of Melrose’s shopping district, the bar brings the social bar experience back to its basics by providing a place that is both unique in decor and comfortable in atmosphere. The layout of the bar also lends itself to making it easier to run into people. Who knows, you might just run into your next significant other.
Eveleigh
8752 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90069
(424) 239-1630
www.theeveleigh.com
Eveleigh may be a great restaurant, but it has a happening bar in the front of the restaurant. With a great and good looking crowd every night of the week, it makes for a terrific singles bar. Add in tasty cocktails and you have the perfect recipe. Favorite drinks include the corpse reviver #2 with gin, fresh lemon, Cocchi Americano, Combier and absinthe as well as their Eveleigh lemonade and the prescription julep.
Manhattan Beach Post
1142 Manhattan Ave
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
(310) 545-5405
www.eatmbpost.com
If you’re looking to keep the fratastic level to a minimum, you’re in luck. Because this bar is far from Hollywood, MB Post attracts a great crowd. The communal tables by the bar in the dining table also make this spot a fun place to make new friends. Add in their tasty cocktails served steps from the beach and there’s a reason this bar is always packed night after night. In fact, the bar attracts a large crowd throughout the day.
Blind Barber
10797 W Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
(310) 841-6679
www.blindbarber.com
This New York transplant has become a favorite for those in and around Culver City. After all, where else can you enjoy a haircut and a cocktail. The hidden bar is a barbershop by day and a mysterious speakeasy by night which serves up delicious drinks. Crowds from Venice as well as from elsewhere around Los Angeles flock to this fun bar. Stop by on Thursday nights for a live DJ and dancing and make sure to order favorite cocktails such as The Dillinger.
