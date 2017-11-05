Best Singles Bars In Los Angeles

The Edison

108 West 2nd Street (Main Street)Los Angeles, CA. 90012(213) 784-3678

After years of enduring the ugly side of life, downtown L.A. has once again become quite the scene for singles, and this Higgins Building hotspot is evidence of exactly that. Transformed from a turn-of-the-20th-Century boiler room into one of the cities biggest and most talked about hotspots — underground. The Edison with its high ceiling sprawl is where the pretty and the powerful mix with equal pleasure, quaffing everything from custom-made cocktails to an absolutely astounding array of absinthe (mind the custom in how you take it, newbies). Just be sure to dress well, as the bouncers can be a little brusque about attire. Also, phone ahead if you’re traveling with a group and would like to reserve a table, and do keep in mind the $25 minimum for food and bevs. By all means, once inside, roam if you want to; this place has plenty of room for that.