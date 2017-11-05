Best Korean Day Spas In Los Angeles

Looking for a little relaxation? Korean spas are some of the best places to go in Los Angeles. But, these day spas are plentiful in L.A., so how do you decide which are the best? We’ve narrowed down the list to find the best of the best.



Wi Spa

2700 Wilshire Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90057

(213) 487-2700

If you're talking about the best of the best, then Wi Spa has to be included. This 24 hour spa offers an extensive selection of modern spa services to get you into the ultimate relaxation zone. Perfect for couples, families or groups, take advantage of treatments like acupressure, a huge selection of massage types, facials and other skincare treatments, nail care, and so much more. Wi offers so many treatments that it may be tough to choose one that is right, but their attentive staff will certainly help. The facility alone is also extremely impressive, with a TV and wifi enabled lounge area, a computer room, restaurant with Korean food, and even a sleeping room! Come 24 hours a day, 7 days a week! The admission fee varies by what time you visit (either $25 or $35).



Natura Spa

3240 Wilshire Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90010

(213) 381-2288

Situated inside the historic Wilshire Galleria building, visitors to Natura Spa discover a place to relax and unwind after a hectic day. With everything you can imagine here, the spa features cold/hot plunge pools, wet/dry saunas, a gym and a clay room and much more. Take advantage of services, including body care, acupressure, skin care, nail services and tanning. Previous guests recommend bringing your own hair/body care products for showering if you're picky. The co-ed area offers a peaceful room for getting some shuteye as well as a marble relaxation room to keep you in a Zen state of mind. Hungry? Visit their cafe to get authentic Korean food that won't disappoint. Admission is $20, and spa services are extra.



Beverly Hot Springs

308 N Oxford Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90004

(323) 734-7000

With the city's only mineral hot tub, Koreatown's Beverly Hot Springs is perfect for newcomers as well as those who regularly come for a good soak. Open daily, the Korean spa offers body treatments like body scrubs, vitamin moisturizing massages, massage therapy, a great skin care clinic, hair removal, sunless spray tanning, and much more.



Olympic Spa

3915 W Olympic Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90019

(323) 857-0666

This women only allowed spa is a favorite in Koreatown. Relax and de-stress here in their hot pools and steam saunas, as well as a great clay room and salt room. With affordable treatments, this is one Korean day spa that won't break the bank also. Olympic offers a therapeutic environment with spa rituals that include face/body treatments, massage and nail services. Detoxify and rejuvenate in the jade steam sauna, Mugwort tea pool, mineral sauna and the bichotan (charcoal) therapy room. This spa prides itself on pure and natural treatments to help renew your "qui" (energy) so you leave feeling brand new.