Best Events & Activities This Week In Los Angeles – November 6

Visit Newly Opened Eataly L.A.
Westfield Century City
10250 Santa Monica Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90067
www.eataly.com
In 2007 Oscar Farinetti opened the first Eataly concept in Torino, Italy, and over a dozen years and 38 stores later, Eataly has finally hit the west coast and opened at the newly renovated Century City Mall! With its “eat, shop, learn” philosophy, the 60,000+ square foot culinary destination includes several Italian restaurants using only the freshest ingredients, an espresso bar, gelato counter, and an extensive market and retail section featuring both international and local products. Eataly will also be offering cooking classes to help you recreate some of the amazing dishes you just can’t get enough of.
See Encuentro de Las Américas
The Los Angeles Theatre Center
514 S. Spring St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
(866) 811-4111
www.thelatc.org
It’s the middle of the Encuentro de Las Américas three-week festival, celebrating dynamic and contemporary Latin and Latin American theater by featuring 14 companies from the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Cuba, Peru, and Columbia. Tonight features the only free performance of the event, Cinema & Music – a mini-festival paring musical performances with screenings of soon-to-be-released films. Films include new documentary “Chavela” and “NALIP,” followed by a concert by Spanish singer Patricia Kraus.
Hear Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein Perform the Music of “Stranger Things”
The Theatre at Ace Hotel
929 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
www.acehotel.com
Binged your way through Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and desperate for more? Composers Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein will be performing the super synthy score from the hit series tonight at The Theatre at Ace Hotel. The duo makes up half the Austin band S U R V I V E, and have created a uniquely nostalgic sound synonymous with the popular series. See for yourself why the show’s score made history as the only TV score to receive two Grammy nominations for a single season.
Attend Opening Night of AFI FEST
Various Locations
www.afi.com
Every year the American Film Institute (AFI) hosts a free week of film screenings that brings together both emerging and master filmmakers to showcase the best festival films of the year. Running from November 9-16, the festival kicks off tonight with a screening of historical period drama “Mudbound” at the TCL Chinese Theatres. Other screenings and galas for the weeklong celebration will take place at the Egyptian Theatre and The Hollywood Roosevelt, and include screenings like “Call Me By Your Name,” “The Disaster Artist,” a retrospective of Robert Altman, and festival closer “All the Money in the World.”
See “Turn Me Loose”
Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
9390 Santa Monica Blvd.
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
(310) 746-4000
www.thewallis.org
Due to the popularity of the show, the Off-Broadway hit “Turn Me Loose” has announced a second extension of its West Coast Premiere. Produced by John Legend and Mike Jackson, the comedic drama transforms the theater into a comedy club, where Emmy winner Joe Morton stars as comedian and civil rights activist Dick Gregory. The show explores Gregory’s influential life as he hacked away at myths about race, poverty, war, and politics largely through his razor-sharp wit. The show has been extended through November 19.
Visit the American Indian Arts Marketplace
Autry Museum of the American West
4700 Western Heritage Way
Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 667-2000
www.theautry.org
November is Native American Heritage Month, and the Autry is hosting the largest Native American arts fair in Southern California today and tomorrow. Two hundred Native American artists representing more than 40 tribes will be on hand, showing and selling a variety of goods. Beautiful jewelry, pottery, beadwork, carvings, textiles, and so much more will be on display. Guests will also be treated to performances of poetry, film, and a Short Play Festival, as well as tasty eats like traditional light and fluffy fry bread.
Hear Sigourney Weaver Perform “War of the Worlds”
Walt Disney Concert Hall
111 S Grand Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(323) 850-2000
www.laphil.com
Orson Welles’ 1938 radio broadcast that made millions believe aliens were invading the earth is being brought to life again by award-winning actress Sigourney Weaver. She’ll be narrating the world premiere of Annie Gosfield’s opera “War of the Worlds.” This modern take on Welles’ classic addresses concerns about the reliability of information dissemination, and will be simultaneously broadcast both inside and outside the Walt Disney Concert Hall. It will also feature three newly reactivated World War II air raid sirens, with singers and musicians stationed at them communicating live reports.